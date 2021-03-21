“We’re speaking” – Solskjaer strongly hints he’s working to convince Man United star to stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly hinted he’s working to persuade Edinson Cavani to stay at the club this summer.

The Uruguay international only ever looked likely to be a short-term solution for Man Utd up front due to his age, and many Red Devils fans will surely be keen for a younger forward to come in soon.

There’s no doubt that Cavani could still be a useful option, however, and it seems clear that Solskjaer is eager to persuade him to continue at Old Trafford for a little longer, despite some doubts over his future, as mentioned by the Daily Mirror.

Discussing the Cavani situation, Solskjaer was quoted by the Mirror as saying: “We’re speaking to Eddy. Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him.

“We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us. So we’re looking at it.”

United fans will surely be hoping the Norwegian tactician can be successful in persuading Cavani to extend his stay at the club, as he’s shown himself to be a real leader in this squad.

The 34-year-old had a great career at former club Paris Saint-Germain and has shown he’s still got it with seven goals despite limited playing time for MUFC this season.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.