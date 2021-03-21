Mikel Arteta singled out Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard for special praise after Arsenal battled back from 3-0 down to rescue a draw against West Ham in today’s marquee Premier League matchup.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent asked Arteta about the attacking midfielder’s ‘performance’ as he looked to be ‘running the game’, as well as the Norwegian star’s overall ‘impact’.

Arteta replied by stating Odegaard had an ‘incredible performance’, with the Gunners boss impressed by how ‘intelligent’ the 22-year-old was and how he ‘read’ the game.

Arteta added that when the entire team was ‘trembling’, having been 3-0 down for almost all of the first-half, Odegaard showed ‘stability’ and ‘composure’ on the ball, whilst remaining a creative contributor.

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard after that ‘incredible’ performance to rally the ‘trembling’ team back against West Ham… pic.twitter.com/UcdzxfrQy4 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 21, 2021

Here is the former Arsenal captain turned manager’s full response to Delaney’s question:

“Yeah, I think he had an incredible performance. I think he was very intelligent, the way he read the game, the way he affected the game. Again, he showed how much he wants to win.”

“When everybody was a little bit trembling, he gave us that stability and composure on the ball, he created chance after chance.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Youri Tielemans scores fine goal against Man United to set Leicester on course for FA Cup semis “I’d rather play with ten men” – These Man United fans go loopy at shortfalls of “liability” in first-half of Leicester City contest Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United after sensational dummy from fringe Donny van de Beek to draw level against Leicester

Odegaard twice played a pass leading to an assist for the Gunners this afternoon, one to Calum Chambers before Alexandre Lacazette pulled back a first and another to Pepe before Laca made it 3-3.

The recently crowned captain of Norway’s national team has now made 12 appearances for the Gunners, with Odegaard firmly one of the first and most influential names on the teamsheet right now.

This has sparked wishes of a permanent transfer, but Odegaard remains a key part of Los Blancos’ future, his recent displays will have certainly left the Madrid hierarchy impressed and excited.