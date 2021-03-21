Former Newcastle star Rob Lee has hit out at the tactics being used by Graeme Jones since he joined Steve Bruce’s coaching staff.

It seems Jones has been given a prominent role in deciding the team’s tactics, and it’s not exactly paying off so far.

Newcastle remain in poor form and fans won’t be impressed with what they’re seeing, and it seems Lee isn’t won over by it either.

Speaking to Football Fancast, he slammed the way Jones has the strikers playing at the moment as it wastes their talents.

“I don’t like the formation they play. I don’t think we’ve got the players to play it and I know it’s Graeme Jones’ preferred way of playing, he likes his two strikers to split, but personally, I hate it,” Lee said.

“I feel sorry for the likes of Gayle because they barely touch the ball and you have to realise what Dwight Gayle is. He is a guy that can score goals and he’s brilliant at doing that.

“He’s very quick and plays on the last defender but he has to be around the box not wide because he’s not going to give you anything there.

“They seem to be persevering with this system and it’s not for me to say, but from looking inside and from what I’ve seen we haven’t got the players to play that way.”