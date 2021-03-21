Manchester United consider £50m transfer deal for star who once flopped during trial at Carrington

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening out wide, and Neto has shown himself to be an exciting prospect with his eye-catching displays for Wolves this season.

The 21-year-old could now earn himself a big move as Man Utd are linked with him in a potential £50million deal, according to the Sun.

The report explains that United could have landed him for much less, however, as he had a trial at the club’s Carrington training complex a few years ago.

It seems that Neto failed to impress on that occasion, according to the Sun, but he’s improved a great deal since then, having shown what he can do in the Premier League this season.

United could do with signing him before other clubs inevitably also take notice of the Portugal international’s form.

The Sun note that Neto looks to be an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and he’s bound to be a far cheaper option than the England international.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.