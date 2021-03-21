(Photos) – Furious ‘GOAT’ Cristiano Ronaldo storms straight down tunnel after Juventus defeat derails title hopes

All-time great Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after Juventus fell to a shock defeat against Benevento this afternoon, with the Bianconeri’s superstar storming straight off the pitch at full-time.

The 36-year-old looked livid as he marched off the pitch following the defeat, in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner turned in a rare, ineffective performance.

It comes on the same afternoon that Ronaldo was presented with a special Juventus shirt to commemorate his world record-breaking 770th career goal, adorned with ‘G.O.A.T.’ on the back.

Ronaldo goes straight to the dressing room.. Serie A likely over now. pic.twitter.com/HA1nQmsIly — TheUnstoppableCRonaldo (@UnstoppableCr7_) March 21, 2021

Ronaldo was very furious, it is now the end of the dream of the championship ? pic.twitter.com/YyaF7gCmvW — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@Cristia82137311) March 21, 2021

Pictures from Serie A.

The loss leaves Juventus third in the Italian top-flight, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with 11 games left to play.