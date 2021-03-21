Chelsea could do real damage to Man Utd this summer depending on how transfer plans work out

Juventus are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, but they will have to offload Paulo Dybala in order to afford the signing.

The France international was a big hit at Juventus earlier in his career, but hasn’t ever quite looked the same player for Man Utd, so it might make sense for him to return to Turin.

It now looks like Juve could try selling Dybala to help them fund a move for Pogba, according to the print edition of La Nazione, as translated by Sport Witness.

This could get interesting, as it means Chelsea may have the potential to make the Red Devils sweat over Pogba’s future this summer.

The Blues have recently been reported as potential suitors for Dybala by the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness, while Todo Fichajes also stated they could be ready to pay big to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

In truth, Chelsea don’t look in urgent need of attacking reinforcements after bringing in so many last summer, but there are also major question-marks over Timo Werner.

Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were slow to get going but have improved recently, so it remains to be seen if there’s really room for Dybala.

The Argentina international is a top talent on his day so would surely be tempting for any top club, however, so this seems like one to watch.

If Chelsea do end up moving for Dybala, it could make it that much harder for United to prevent Pogba from returning to Juventus.

This seems far from ideal for MUFC, with Pogba showing some signs of real improvement this season, while he also scored the crucial winner away to AC Milan in midweek.