Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup, Thomas Tuchel revealed that Edouard Mendy will undergo surgery over the international break.

Mendy has been a revelation for Chelsea since signing at the tail end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues had previously been forced to endure Kepa Arrizabalaga’s terminal unreliability, but no longer.

Mendy has completely transformed Chelsea’s defensive third by inspiring confidence and providing a safe pair of hands.

If Chelsea are to go on and win the FA Cup or the Champions League, they will need Mendy at his brilliant best.

It’s for that exact reason why he will be undergoing surgery over the international break.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United, Tuchel revealed that Mendy has a dodgy tooth.

The Senegalese international will not join up with his country and will instead have surgery to repair the damage.

Get well soon, Edouard!