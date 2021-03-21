Tottenham eye up big-name manager to replace Jose Mourinho

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as they consider making a change from the struggling Jose Mourinho.

It certainly looks like Spurs look in need of a change after a difficult season, with Mourinho not doing as good a job now as he appeared to be doing earlier in on the campaign.

90min now claim Simeone is one of a number of names being considered by Tottenham, and the Argentine tactician could undoubtedly be an upgrade after the fine work he’s done with Madrid.

Despite having a fraction of the kind of transfer budget to work with compared to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Simeone has made Atletico into a genuinely competitive side in Spain and Europe.

Simeone’s biggest achievement was undoubtedly winning the La Liga title back in 2013/14, while he has also won two Europa League titles and reached two Champions League finals.

Spurs would surely benefit from him coming in over a Mourinho who increasingly looks past his peak as a force at the highest level of the game.

90min also mentions other promising candidates like Brendan Rodgers and Carlo Ancelotti as options for Tottenham.

