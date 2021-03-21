Menu

Thomas Tuchel explains why Chelsea attacker was absent from squad for Sheffield United clash

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Tammy Abraham’s absence from the Chelsea squad this afternoon against Sheffield United has been explained by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham is Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions this campaign, having scored 12 goals. However, it’s been some time now since we’ve seen him in action in a Chelsea shirt.

MORE: Video: Hakim Ziyech shows beautiful mid-air control to score for Chelsea after counter against Sheffield United

The Englishman has been struggling with an ankle injury, one which has seen him fall into obscurity, with both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz beginning to hit their stride in his absence.

Today’s clash with Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals would have been a great chance for the 23-year-old to get some minutes under his belt, but he was excluded from the squad in it’s entirely.

Tammy Abraham has been absent for Chelsea for the best part of a month.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic dazzles as Scorpion flick ruins Sheffield United ace in silky moment
Video: Alexandre Lacazette half-volley goal offers Arsenal slight hope against West Ham
Video: Tomas Soucek gets in on the act vs Arsenal as West Ham go 3-0 up with 30 minutes on the clock

As reported by Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter, Thomas Tuchel has provided some insight into why Chelsea fans did not get to see the striker in action this afternoon.

Abraham is really out of luck at current. Let’s hope that he can get himself fit and get back to his best as soon as possible – it’d be to the benefit of both Chelsea and England.

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.