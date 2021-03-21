Menu

Two Premier League players Brazilian clubs could target this summer

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Brazilian clubs are one of the richest in South America, and so they’ll be looking to improve their squads this summer with two Premier League players. 

According to UOL, Manchester United FC’s Edinson Cavani and West Ham United FC’s Fabián Balbuena are names that will attract attention from the South American country. Both players have their contracts expiring in June, and so they’d cost Brazilian clubs zero in terms of a transfer fee.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could do real damage to Man Utd this summer depending on how transfer plans work out
Why Eden Hazard is very annoyed that Real Madrid drew Liverpool in the Champions League
Manchester United make surprise decision on potential centre-back transfer

There’s no denying that there will be plenty of South American clubs showing interest when it comes to Cavani. It seems as though the 34-year-old could be one and done with Manchester United. As a result, Cavani could want to head to his home continent.

Boca Juniors seem to be the clear favorite, but one of the Brazilian giants could come with a contract that Cavani can’t refuse.

Meanwhile, Balbuena has a connection to Brazil. Before arriving in London, the 29-year-old spent two seasons with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Furthermore, this season the Paraguay international has made 16 appearances in all competitions for The Hammers.

With these two players’ contracts nearing their expiration date, their days in the Premier League could be coming to an end.

More Stories Edinson Cavani Fabian Balbuena Mancheste United FC Premier League West Ham United FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.