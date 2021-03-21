Menu

Video: Alexandre Lacazette rescues draw for Arsenal after Odegaard and Pepe work against West Ham

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

In the 81st minute of today’s marquee Premier League encounter between West Ham and Arsenal, the Gunners landed a late equaliser to salvage a point, despite being 3-0 down at one point.

Thomas Partey picked out Martin Odegaard in the final third, the Real Madrid loanee drove a little before slipping the ball out wide to Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe charged onto the ball and floated a first-time cross into the box, Lacazette was positioned perfectly between Craig Dawson and Vladimir Coufal, leaving the ace to head in from close range.

Lacazette has been clinical today, the Frenchman was the one player to offer the Gunners hope after they fell 3-0 down earlier, with a lovely finish to pull a goal back in the first-half.

See More: Video: Lady Luck favours Arsenal again as West Ham score their second own-goal of the afternoon

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star will undergo surgery over the international break, Thomas Tuchel confirms
(Photos) – Furious ‘GOAT’ Cristiano Ronaldo storms straight down tunnel after Juventus defeat derails title hopes
Video: Lady Luck favours Arsenal again as West Ham score their second own-goal of the afternoon

Alexandre Lacazette has made a much bigger impact for the Gunners than captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lately, he’s shown Mikel Arteta that he deserves to lead the line.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Martin Odegaard Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.