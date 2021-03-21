Video: The best free-kick in football history – Lorient’s Armand Lauriente scores the impossible goal

What’s the greatest free-kick in football history? Think about it, make a decision, and scroll down the page to see one that’s even better.

Free-kicks are an art form. An effective tool if used correctly by an astute free-kick taker, but often an opportunity for players to attempt to realise their dreams by firing one home, and fail miserably.

While some prevail, the vast majority fail, but not Armand Lauriente, who you probably have never heard of prior to today, but we get the feeling you’ll be seeing him in free-kick compilations for years to come.

Today, the Lorient attacker has scored one of the best free-kicks in history, and that’s no exaggeration.

It’s not clear what on Earth inspired Lauriente to think about shooting from such a distance, but he took it on, and he got his reward. An incredible free-kick, and certainly a contender for the Puskas award – if not the frontrunner.