Menu

Video: Lady Luck favours Arsenal again as West Ham score their second own-goal of the afternoon

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham have conceded their second own-goal of the game, with Arsenal now within goal of drawing level.

The Hammers went 3-0 up within 30 minutes, with Arsenal at risk of completely capitulating at the London Stadium.

MORE: Video: West Ham own-goal offers Arsenal slight hope against West Ham

However, with Arsenal replying via a Tomas Soucek own goal on the stroke of half-time, it will have given Mikel Arteta’s men plenty of encouragement heading into the break.

They came out with a spring in their step, and after 15 minutes, they’ve added another goal to put themselves within one of the Hammers – albeit, it wasn’t them that scored it, again.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel explains why Chelsea attacker was absent from squad for Sheffield United clash
Video: Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic dazzles as Scorpion flick ruins Sheffield United ace in silky moment
Video: Alexandre Lacazette half-volley goal offers Arsenal slight hope against West Ham

Arsenal, who were undone by a quick free-kick in the first-half of the contest, took one of their own, with some neat build-up play resulting in a cross into the box and an own-goal from Craig Dawson.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Arteta has been given a helping hand by his opponents in front of goal, but he won’t care, it’s game on!

More Stories Craig Dawson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.