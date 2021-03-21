Video: Lady Luck favours Arsenal again as West Ham score their second own-goal of the afternoon

West Ham have conceded their second own-goal of the game, with Arsenal now within goal of drawing level.

The Hammers went 3-0 up within 30 minutes, with Arsenal at risk of completely capitulating at the London Stadium.

However, with Arsenal replying via a Tomas Soucek own goal on the stroke of half-time, it will have given Mikel Arteta’s men plenty of encouragement heading into the break.

They came out with a spring in their step, and after 15 minutes, they’ve added another goal to put themselves within one of the Hammers – albeit, it wasn’t them that scored it, again.

Arsenal, who were undone by a quick free-kick in the first-half of the contest, took one of their own, with some neat build-up play resulting in a cross into the box and an own-goal from Craig Dawson.

Calum Chambers created the chance and Craig Dawson scored a resultant own goal West Ham 3-2 Arsenal #WHUARSpic.twitter.com/EB7NKWkjjb — Arsenal Best Goals & Videos (@AFCBestGoals) March 21, 2021

Arteta has been given a helping hand by his opponents in front of goal, but he won’t care, it’s game on!