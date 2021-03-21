Menu

Video: Clinical right-back Sergino Dest scores second La Liga goal for Barcelona on the night of his first

FC Barcelona
Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest had not scored a La Liga goal before tonight’s clash with Real Sociedad. He’s now on a hat-trick!

Barca have been in dire need of finding a long-term solution on the right flank of their defence ever since the departure of Dani Alves.

MORE: Video: Barcelona defender Sergino Dest nets his first La Liga goal to double advantage over Real Sociedad

Nelson Semedo was supposed to be that man, but it didn’t work out for the Portuguese speedster, who now finds himself at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sergino Dest, who is another from the crop of talented up and coming American youth, may well be what they’ve been looking for, with the 20-year-old having scored two goals against Real Sociedad tonight.

His first was a finish a striker would be proud of, fired across the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Dest then arrived unmarked into the Real Sociedad penalty area to get to Jordi Alba’s cross ahead of the defender and diverted the ball into the back of the net. He’s on fire!

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

