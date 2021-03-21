Video: Billy Gilmour lights up dull Chelsea first-half with gorgeous pass in direction of Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea academy product Billy Gilmour did his best Andrea Pirlo impression during the first-half of the Blues’ clash with Sheffield United.

Gilmour has had to remain patient for his opportunities under Thomas Tuchel, with today’s FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United providing him with an excellent chance to get some minutes under his belt.

The Scotsman could be forgiven for keeping it simple, playing it safe and ensuring that he doesn’t mark this start with any mistakes, but such a good player he is, he decided to show us all what he’s capable of.

With Chelsea struggling to create chances at goal, Gilmour took one look up to spot the run of Callum Hudson-Odoi before releasing a gorgeous pass in his direction, with the winger unfortunately unable to control it.

It was, admittedly, a slow first-half, with this Gilmour ball being a rare display of quality. A great pass nonetheless!

