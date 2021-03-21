Menu

Video: Brilliant Ousmane Dembele solo golazo caps off vintage performance from Barcelona

There’s confidence flowing through the veins of the Barcelona players right now – and this brilliant solo goal from Ousmane Dembele proves it.

Ronald Koeman could have been forgiven for expecting a tough contest with Real Sociedad this evening, but it hasn’t proven to be one. Barcelona have torn them apart without breaking a sweat, the perfect way to head into the international break.

It was Antoine Griezmann who opened the scoring against his former employers, before Sergino Dest scored his first and second La Liga goals to make it 3-0. Lionel Messi got his name on the scoresheet, of course, and now Ousmane Dembele has got in on the act.

Dembele picked up the ball just over the halfway line and immediately looked positive. The Frenchman, albeit too easily, carried the ball towards the Real Sociedad goal, all on his own, before firing into the bottom corner. A brilliant goal from the Frenchman!

