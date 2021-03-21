Menu

Video: Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic dazzles as Scorpion flick ruins Sheffield United ace in silky moment

In the 41st minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup encounter between Chelsea and Sheffield United, Mateo Kovacic showed his ice-cold composure to ensure that the Blues kept hold of the ball.

Emerson Palmieri headed the ball down after a throw-in from Sheffield United, sending it into the path of Kovacic, who produced an amazing Scorpion touch to flick the ball up and leave John Lundstram stuck.

As Kovacic looked set to wheel away into space, Lundstram hacked down the ace with a foul.

Kovacic really is one of the most agile central midfielders around, he’s so composed and secure when he’s in control of the ball.

