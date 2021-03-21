Menu

Video: Chelsea take lead after Ben Chilwell cross-cum-shot sparks Sheffield United own goal

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup Quarter-final between Chelsea and Sheffield United, the Blues took the lead after an own-goal.

Mason Mount whipped in a corner from the right flank, which wasn’t dealt with and ultimately bundled out to Ben Chilwell, who was sitting outside the box.

Chilwell took a touch on the edge of the area before drilling a cross-cum-shot in, towards the far post, the ball just evaded Emerson Palmieri when it was turned into the net by Oliver Norwood.

Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports.

It had been a nervy start for the Blues so the fans will be delighted to see Thomas Tuchel’s side take the lead after a relatively fortunate moment.

