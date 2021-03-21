Video: Chelsea take lead after Ben Chilwell cross-cum-shot sparks Sheffield United own goal

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup Quarter-final between Chelsea and Sheffield United, the Blues took the lead after an own-goal.
Mason Mount whipped in a corner from the right flank, which wasn’t dealt with and ultimately bundled out to Ben Chilwell, who was sitting outside the box.
Chilwell took a touch on the edge of the area before drilling a cross-cum-shot in, towards the far post, the ball just evaded Emerson Palmieri when it was turned into the net by Oliver Norwood.
Chilwell’s shot finds a way in ?#EmiratesFACup @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/hAWFx1M4Xy
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 21, 2021
Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports.
It had been a nervy start for the Blues so the fans will be delighted to see Thomas Tuchel’s side take the lead after a relatively fortunate moment.