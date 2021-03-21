Video: Christian Pulisic pulls off silky flap flap skill on Ronaldinho’s birthday for Chelsea to trick around three Sheffield United players

In the 46th minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United, Christian Pulisic produced a moment of silky skill to craft himself a goalscoring opportunity.

Callum Hudson-Odoi laid the ball off to the American superstar on the right-wing, where Pulisic quickly became crowded out by three Sheffield United players.

With Ben Osborn pressuring the winger from behind, as well as Enda Stevens and John Fleck being faced up ahead, Pulisic used the lovely flip flap skill to trick into the box and fire a shot at goal.

Aaron Ramsdale saved the effort and Pulisic ended up blasting over the bar with the rebound.

Pulisic’s perfect use of the flip flap comes on the birthday of it’s trendsetter, Brazilian great Ronaldinho.

Pictures from the BBC.

Pulisic has looked pretty lively so far this afternoon, with his threat seeing him left on the end of plenty of fouls from Sheffield. The FA Cup tie’s a great chance for the star to get back to his best.