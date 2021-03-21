Menu

Video: Barcelona defender Sergino Dest nets his first La Liga goal to double advantage over Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona are two goals to the good away at Real Sociedad after American youngster Sergino Dest found the back of the net.

Barca are right in the thick of the La Liga title race. Even though Atletico Madrid are leading the way, Ronald Koeman will not allow his players to throw in the towel without having put up a fight.

MORE: Video: Antoine Griezmann marks his birthday with Barcelona’s opener away at former side Real Sociedad

Tonight’s visit to Real Sociedad provides one of Barca’s toughest tests remaining on the calendar, and considering they found themselves heading into half-time 2-0 up, you get the impression it’s one test they’re going to make light work of.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane wraps up bounce-back win for Tottenham having won and converted penalty
Video: Antoine Griezmann marks his birthday with Barcelona’s opener away at former side Real Sociedad
Video: Kylian Mbappe drilled finish gives PSG significant lead away at fellow title-competitors Lyon

Antoine Griezmann, against the side where he started his career, gave Barcelona the lead, with Sergino Dest, the unlikeliest of sources, popping up with a second goal just a few minutes before half-time.

Dest found himself with bags of space inside the Real Sociedad penalty area, kept a cool head and fired across the goalkeeper to net his first ever La Liga goal.

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

More Stories Sergino Dest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.