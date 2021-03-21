Video: Barcelona defender Sergino Dest nets his first La Liga goal to double advantage over Real Sociedad

Barcelona are two goals to the good away at Real Sociedad after American youngster Sergino Dest found the back of the net.

Barca are right in the thick of the La Liga title race. Even though Atletico Madrid are leading the way, Ronald Koeman will not allow his players to throw in the towel without having put up a fight.

Tonight’s visit to Real Sociedad provides one of Barca’s toughest tests remaining on the calendar, and considering they found themselves heading into half-time 2-0 up, you get the impression it’s one test they’re going to make light work of.

Antoine Griezmann, against the side where he started his career, gave Barcelona the lead, with Sergino Dest, the unlikeliest of sources, popping up with a second goal just a few minutes before half-time.

Dest found himself with bags of space inside the Real Sociedad penalty area, kept a cool head and fired across the goalkeeper to net his first ever La Liga goal.

Sergiño Dest with a cool finish for his first goal for Barcelona! ? An excellent first half for the visitors ? pic.twitter.com/hIlCPXVrks — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT