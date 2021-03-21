Menu

Video: Gary Lineker adds to Manchester United’s misery with on-air gloat after FA Cup elimination

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker attempted to remain neutral at the full time of Leicester City vs Manchester United – and failed miserably.

Lineker is one of the most prominent figures in British sports television. He’s a legend, so he could get away with on-screen murder. We are talking about a man who presented the programme in his pants, after all.

He pushed the absolute limits this evening, though, after Leicester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years.

Lineker is a Leicester fan, so it must be difficult to remain impartial when covering Foxes fixtures, especially ones as pivotal as this was.

Especially considering he’s presenting a BBC programme, remaining on the fence is very much in the job description, but Lineker cares not. He wasn’t going to allow his, and Leicester’s, moment pass him by.

Talk about rubbing it in the face of emotional Manchester United fans…

