Video: Antoine Griezmann marks his birthday with Barcelona’s opener away at former side Real Sociedad

Barcelona have taken the lead against Real Sociedad through Antoine Griezmann, who scores against his former club.

Barca have worked their way back into the La Liga title race, but with Atletico Madrid having won today, they couldn’t afford to drop points away from home against a very good Real Sociedad side.

Thankfully, through polarising forward Antoine Griezmann, they have been given the lead, with Griezmann netting against the club that gave him his professional debut – on his birthday!

It’s not the most difficult of goals that Griezmann will ever score, but the Frenchman was alive to the opportunity after Ousmane Dembele’s initial effort at goal was saved by the La Real goalkeeper.

Griezmann smashed the ball into the vacant net before running over the celebrate with his teammates, who engineered the initial opportunity for compatriot Dembele.

A big goal for Barca in their efforts to win the Spanish league!

  1. Aniefiok Edemikpong says:
    March 21, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    Good buisness ANTOGRIEZ,and happy birthday to you bro.

    Reply

