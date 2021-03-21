Menu

Video: Harry Kane wraps up bounce-back win for Tottenham having won and converted penalty

Aston Villa FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are two goals to the good away at Aston Villa this evening, with Harry Kane having converted from the penalty spot.

After Spurs’ disastrous exit from the Europa League midweek, Jose Mourinho’s men needed to respond at Villa Park tonight, with the North London outfit heading into the contest in eighth place in the Premier League.

MORE: Video: Carlos Vinicius nets his first Premier League goal as moment of Spurs quality picks Villa apart

Having survived an early Aston Villa onslaught, Spurs struck on the counter, with a neat one-two between Kane and Lucas Moura resulting in Carlos Vinicius being gifted his first Premier League goal.

A one-goal advantage is a slender one in this division, which Mourinho will be well aware of. It’s for that reason he would have been overjoyed to see Kane hit the deck and a penalty be awarded after a calamitous challenge from Matty Cash.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Antoine Griezmann marks his birthday with Barcelona’s opener away at former side Real Sociedad
Video: Kylian Mbappe drilled finish gives PSG significant lead away at fellow title-competitors Lyon
Video: Carlos Vinicius nets his first Premier League goal as moment of Spurs quality picks Villa apart

Kane, as you’d expect, stepped up to the spot to take the penalty, and as if there was going to be any other outcome, he smashed it past Emiliano Martinez to all-but secure three points for Spurs.

More Stories Harry Kane Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.