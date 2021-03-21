Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic ends mini-drought by beating offside trap and firing home away at Fiorentina

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back amongst the goals for AC Milan, with the big Swede scoring for the first time since February 7th against Fiorentina this evening.

Ibrahimovic’s goals-to-game ratio at the grand old age of 39 is quite remarkable, but it has been well established that this is no man, it’s an animal, and he knows only to act upon his predatorial instincts.

Zlatan has done that once again this afternoon, with the Rossoneri visiting Florence in hope of keeping their Scudetto hopes alive. The striker beat the offside trap, waited for the ball to settle before beating the goalkeeper with a great finish.

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

? Kjaer with the dink

? Zlatan with the emphatic finishpic.twitter.com/uM8en56yuy — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) March 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Have a look at how he anticipates where the ball will be played and gives Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella a shove in the back to gain a few yards.

It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book, with slower strikers historically looking to gain an edge on their more mobile defensive opponents. Class.