Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Man United loanee Jesse Lingard catches Arsenal with their pants down

Arsenal are in danger of falling apart in East London this afternoon, with Jarrod Bowen scoring West Ham’s second of the game with just 17 minutes on the clock.

The Gunners have endured a more difficult campaign than they would have hoped for, with today’s trip to West Ham a chance for them to establish their intentions to challenge for the top six in the business end of the Premier League season.

MORE: Video: Man United loanee Jesse Lingard opens scoring for West Ham vs Arsenal with stunning half-volley

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have got off to the worst possible start here. As if Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard’s stunning half-volley wasn’t bad enough for the visitors, Jared Bowen has now stretched West Ham’s lead to two.

Arsenal, completely asleep, conceded a free-kick and were not switched on to the danger as Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard took it quickly into the path of Bowen, who beat Bernd Leno to find the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It was quick thinking from Lingard, but more lacklustre football from Arsenal.

  1. Malaysian gunner says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Arsenal are slow in the build up to the attack. That’s why they will find defenders wise to their style.
    I doubt they can win the U europa cup

