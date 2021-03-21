Video: Brilliant quick-thinking from Man United loanee Jesse Lingard catches Arsenal with their pants down

Arsenal are in danger of falling apart in East London this afternoon, with Jarrod Bowen scoring West Ham’s second of the game with just 17 minutes on the clock.

The Gunners have endured a more difficult campaign than they would have hoped for, with today’s trip to West Ham a chance for them to establish their intentions to challenge for the top six in the business end of the Premier League season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have got off to the worst possible start here. As if Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard’s stunning half-volley wasn’t bad enough for the visitors, Jared Bowen has now stretched West Ham’s lead to two.

Arsenal, completely asleep, conceded a free-kick and were not switched on to the danger as Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard took it quickly into the path of Bowen, who beat Bernd Leno to find the back of the net.

There were just 9??8?? seconds between West Ham’s first and second goals… Jesse Lingard’s quick free kick releases Jarrod Bowen who squeezes a shot under Bernd Leno! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It was quick thinking from Lingard, but more lacklustre football from Arsenal.