Video: Kelechi Iheanacho second sinks Manchester United and sends Leicester City to Wembley

Leicester City are going to Wembley. Kelechi Iheanacho has scored his second of the game to sink Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Iheanacho, who has been enjoying a real purple patch of late, was alive to take full advantage of Fred’s mistake in the first-half of the contest, rounding Dean Henderson and rolling the ball into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

MORE: Video: Kelechi Iheanacho pounces on shocking Fred pass to stun Man United for Leicester in FA Cup tie

After Mason Greenwood equaliser, Youri Tielemans gave Leicester the lead once more, but a one goal advantage against a side of Manchester United’s quality, with the big guns having been introduced to the field of play, was a hugely frail lead.

Fear not, though, Leicester fans. Kelechi Iheanacho has done it again, with the Nigerian heading home from close range to secure the victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men and ensure it will be they who are facing off against Southampton at Wembley.

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

