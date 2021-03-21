Video: Kelechi Iheanacho pounces on shocking Fred pass to stun Man United for Leicester in FA Cup tie

In the 23rd minute of today’s premier FA Cup Quarter-Final tie between Leicester and Manchester United, the Foxes pounced on an error from the Red Devils to take the lead.

Harry Maguire played the ball out of his own box towards Fred, who was facing pressure from Youri Tielemans. The Brazilian was rattled and attempted to pass the ball back to keeper Dean Henderson.

The pass fell well short, leaving the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho to jump on the loose ball, effortlessly rounding the Man United goalkeeper before slotting into the back of a gaping net.

Pictures from the BBC and Eleven Sports.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are now dictating the tempo of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team could find it very difficult to get back into this tie.