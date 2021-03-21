Menu

Video: Lionel Messi finishes off beautiful tiki-taka goal as Barcelona hit Real Sociedad for six

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the night just a few minutes from the full-time whistle against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are very much in the hunt for the La Liga title, but they needed a performance like the one they’ve produced tonight to really affirm their credentials as potential champions.

MORE: Video: Lionel Messi gets in on the act with brilliant finish as Barcelona run rampant against Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are a good team, with Barcelona fortunate enough to catch them on a bad night, but the attacking play from Ronald Koeman’s men has been absolutely sensational from start to finish.

With Barca already having five goals on the board heading towards the 90th minute, Messi decided that he wanted he wanted to sign off for the international break with a brace.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Brilliant Ousmane Dembele solo golazo caps off vintage performance from Barcelona
Video: Lionel Messi gets in on the act with brilliant finish as Barcelona run rampant against Real Sociedad
Video: Clinical right-back Sergino Dest scores second La Liga goal for Barcelona on the night of his first

Messi linked with Jordi Alba, who was absolutely world-class tonight, before passing the ball past the goalkeeper and piling the misery upon Real Sociedad, who are just going to have to try and take this one on the chin and move forward after the break.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.