Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United after sensational dummy from fringe Donny van de Beek to draw level against Leicester

In the 37th minute of today’s premier FA Cup clash between Leicester and Manchester United, the Red Devils drew level after Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood combined in silky play.

Alex Telles slipped it down to Paul Pogba on the left-wing, who held off big-money Wesley Fofana with strength and stutters to fire a low cross into the box.

It looked destined for out-of-favour summer signing Donny van de Beek, who was being pressed by United graduate Jonny Evans, but the Dutchman came up with a moment of pure intelligence.

Van de Beek produced a dummy, leaving the ball to roll through his legs, which meant that it continued on into the middle of the area, where Mason Greenwood drilled home with a tidy first-time finish.

Greenwood equalises! ? Great play from van de Beek to leave it for the teenager to finish. ? Game on! ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/SDKzNTMqE2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 21, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News “I’d rather play with ten men” – These Man United fans go loopy at shortfalls of “liability” in first-half of Leicester City contest Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic ends mini-drought by beating offside trap and firing home away at Fiorentina Video: Kelechi Iheanacho pounces on shocking Fred pass to stun Man United for Leicester in FA Cup tie

This marks the first goal for Greenwood in just shy of two months, hopefully the boost that springs the wonderkid to a strong end to the campaign.

Manchester United fans probably wouldn’t dream for any other three players to combine for a goal.