Menu

Video: Kylian Mbappe drilled finish gives PSG significant lead away at fellow title-competitors Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe has netted a huge goal for PSG in the title race, giving the champions the lead away at Lyon.

After Lille’s shock defeat away at Nimes earlier in the day, both Lyon and PSG knew that they could go to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of the international break with a victory tonight.

Courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, it’s PSG who have taken the first forward stride towards victory, finding the back of the net to send Mauricio Pochettino’s men top as things stand.

The ball bounced around the Lyon penalty area before finding its way to the feet of Mbappe.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Carlos Vinicius nets his first Premier League goal as moment of Spurs quality picks Villa apart
Video: West Ham star Issa Diop produced amazing goal-line clearance to deny Arsenal certain goal
Manchester United’s day gets even worse as official FA Cup account takes sly dig minutes after exit

The Frenchman took the ball over to his left foot, before drilling through the legs of Anthony Lopes to put PSG in the ascendency.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

PSG, despite having thrashed Barcelona in the Champions League, have not shown many significant signs of progression since Pochettino took the reins from Thomas Tuchel.

Winning away at Lyon tonight and going top would be a significant one.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.