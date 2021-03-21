Menu

Video: Jan Oblak makes stunning 86th minute penalty save which could have huge significance in La Liga title race

Atletico Madrid
Jan Oblak, fresh from the midweek disappointment at Stamford Bridge, may well have just won Atletico Madrid the title with a superb penalty save.

Atletico have been the outright leaders of La Liga for some time now, but their form has taken a drastic nosedive, which has allowed both Barcelona and Real Madrid back into the equation.

Both of La Liga’s traditional big two started the season slowly, but since they’ve had a sniff of title glory, they’ve begun to hit their stride, with the gap fast closing on Atletico.

With the leaders 1-0 up against Alaves this evening, the referee awarded a penalty in pretty strange circumstances. A foul, which appeared to have been committed out of the box, was adjudged to be inside, giving the visitors a golden opportunity to even the scores and peg Atleti back.

However, Jan Oblak, who many consider the best goalkeeper in the world, was equal to the penalty, flying to the right-hand-side of his goal to make the save, with the Atletico players’ celebrations saying all you need to know about how significant that could prove to be.

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

