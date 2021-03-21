Video: Youri Tielemans scores fine goal against Man United to set Leicester on course for FA Cup semis

Leicester City have retaken the lead against Manchester United, with Youri Tielemans finding the back of the net.

The Foxes took the lead in the first-half after a huge error from Fred gifted the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho a goal. Mason Greenwood then pegged the home side back against the run of play.

With the draw for the semi-finals at Wembley being made at half-time, both sides took to the turf for the second period knowing that Southampton were waiting for them in the next round.

All due respect to the Saints, that provides the winner with a great chance of reaching the final.

Man United looked every bit as off the pace after returning to the field as they did when they left it, and they’ve now been punished, with the defence backing off from Tielemans and the Belgian finding the bottom corner.

Tielemans takes charge! ? Drives right down the heart of United to drive the shot home ??#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/xKmybgCSt9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have work to do to keep their FA Cup hopes alive…