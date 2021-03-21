Menu

Video: Carlos Vinicius nets his first Premier League goal as moment of Spurs quality picks Villa apart

Completely against the run of play, Tottenham have taken the lead over Aston Villa, with Carlos Vinicius scoring his first Premier League goal.

Tottenham, who were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night after a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, needed to produce performance today to show that they are prepared to fight for manager Jose Mourinho, who is under mounting pressure.

For the best part of the opening 30 minutes, they were absolutely dire, with Aston Villa far and away looking like the most likely to score but all it took was one moment of quality from the Tottenham attack to pick apart Dean Smith’s men.

After a poor pass out from Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Moura played a smart one-two with Harry Kane, before playing the ball across the face of goal and into the path of Carlos Vinicius, who quite simply couldn’t have missed. It’s 1-0 to Tottenham at Villa Park!

