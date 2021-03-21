Video: Tomas Soucek gets in on the act vs Arsenal as West Ham go 3-0 up with 30 minutes on the clock

What’s going on here? There’s half an hour on the clock at the London Stadium, and West Ham lead Arsenal 3-0.

While West Ham have been in a rich vein of form, Mikel Arteta will surely have been confident his side could put up a fight this afternoon – but they’ve been absolutely horrendous.

Perhaps the 1-0 home defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday should have been enough warning of what was to come, but even David Moyes couldn’t have imagine his side being this quick out the blocks this afternoon.

As if a 2-0 scoreline, with Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen having found the back of the net, wasn’t embarrassing enough for the Gunners, Tomas Soucek has now got in on the act.

Soucek didn’t know a great deal about it, with the initial effort coming off the head of Michail Antonio, but it’ll go down as another goal for the Czech, and another goal against Arteta’s Arsenal…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport