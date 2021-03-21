Video: West Ham star Issa Diop produced amazing goal-line clearance to deny Arsenal certain goal

In just the first minute of the second-half between West Ham United and Arsenal, the Hammers were inches away from conceding a goal that may well have sprung the Gunners to victory, not a draw.
Kieran Tierney popped the ball into Calum Chambers from the left, with the eventual Man of the Match playing Alexandre Lacazette in behind with a beautiful first-time pass that was poked over the top.
Lacazette, who ended the tie with a brace that rescued Arsenal, brushed past Vladimir Coufal before lifting the ball over a rushing Lukasz Fabianski from 10 yards out.
It looked like the ball would almost certainly loop into the back of the net when Issa Diop pulled off an acrobatic clearance on the goal-line.
This moment may well have been the one that ensured the Hammers came away with a point, Arsenal could’ve ran riot if this went in and they were just a goal within a minute of the second-half.
David Moyes has recalled big-money Diop to the starting lineup since the injury to Angelo Ogbonna, after the ace made just four Premier League appearances this season before the turn of the new year.