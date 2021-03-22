AC Milan make decision on whether or not to permanently sign Fikayo Tomori

According to recent reports, AC Milan have made the decision to sign on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori with talks planned soon.

Tomori, 23, joined Chelsea’s youth academy all the way back in 2005.

Despite successfully climbing his way through the Londoner’s youth ranks, Tomori has always struggled to nail down a place in the squad’s senior first-team.

After making just 27 appearances in all competitions since making his senior competitive debut back in 2019, Tomori was allowed to join AC Milan on a short-term loan during the recent winter window.

Having highly-impressed during his first three months, there is now growing speculation that the young centre-back could see his switch turn permanent in the summer.

These suggestions have recently been backed up by Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello.

Vitiello claims that the Rossoneri have been so impressed with the 23-year-old that they have now decided to pursue a permanent move, and will therefore begin talks with Chelsea in a ‘few weeks’ time.