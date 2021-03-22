Menu

Approach made: Sky claim Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made move to sign world-class player

According to Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has rejected an attempt from Thomas Tuchel to convince him to join Chelsea.

Alaba is out of contract at the end of the season, which has prompted intense speculation over where he could end up next.

The Austrian is considered one of the best defenders in the business, with a capability to play at both centre-back and left-back.

Whatever side is fortunate enough to secure his services this summer will have a truly world-class player on their hands, but unfortunately for Chelsea, it doesn’t look as though it will be them.

Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld has claimed via Twitter that Thomas Tuchel made an offer to Alaba, with the German hoping to convince him to sign for the Blues. However, his attempts were knocked back.

Ever since this saga began, Real Madrid or Barcelona always looked as though they were the two most plausible destinations for Alaba. If this news is true, it certainly sounds as though he’s holding out for them to make their move.

