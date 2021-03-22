Arsenal have reportedly been given a huge boost in pursuit of the transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has struggled badly since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018, despite looking a world class performer during his time in the Premier League.

It now seems inevitable that Barca will look to offload Coutinho this summer as they don’t want to pay Liverpool an additional £20million that could be triggered if he makes a certain number of appearances for the club.

According to football.london, this should be good news for Arsenal following recent links with the former Reds attacking midfielder.

Arsenal could do with a signing like that to give them more spark in the final third, though of course it could be a gamble moving for Coutinho considering how poor he’s been lately.

That said, if the 28-year-old could get back to his best with a return to England it might end up being great business for the Gunners to bring him in.

One imagines Arsenal’s interest in Coutinho will depend on what happens with loan signing Martin Odegaard, who joined from Real Madrid until the end of the season and who plays a similar role.