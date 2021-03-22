A few Arsenal fans are sharing images that appear to show their new kits for the 2021/22 season.

And so far, they’re proving popular with Gooners on Twitter, even if it’s not yet clear how accurate they are.

These pictures look good quality and seem reliable, and fans will clearly be hoping this is what the team are wearing next season…

This is a big W for Adidas if real. pic.twitter.com/0hQP49OYb1 — Le Grove (@LeGrove) March 22, 2021

These new Arsenal kits are lovely. pic.twitter.com/S8UWTzFuFJ — I like Hovis Bread ?? (@Friedricejim) March 19, 2021

The home kit looks a slightly lighter shade of red than the one this season, and has more of a dash of white down both sides, plus some lines of dark blue.

Away from home, it looks like Arsenal will be back in their more traditional yellow after a switch to either white or blue on the road this term.

