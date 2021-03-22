Menu

Video: Martin Odegaard looks like the new Mesut Ozil with superb passing for Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal loan signing Martin Odegaard looked superb in the 3-3 draw with West Ham at the weekend.

With Mesut Ozil leaving for Fenerbahce in January, the Gunners did well to secure a quality replacement in the form of Odegaard, who is settling in well in Mikel Arteta’s side.

See below for some impressive highlights of Odegaard on the ball, with the Norway international showing just the kind of quality and creativity this side will need to fill the void left by Ozil…

Pictures courtesy of Setanta 

Odegaard struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, but also caught the eye on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal fans will surely already be hoping they can keep him permanently.

  1. Odongo fredrick says:
    March 22, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Good to hear our Odegard is incredible

  2. Ochola Kenneth says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Boombastic! No doubt

