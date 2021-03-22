Arsenal set for talks over signing Norwegian starlet in the summer

Arsenal are delighted with Martin Odegaard and will look to sign him permanently at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Odegaard was struggling for game-time at Real Madrid in the first-half of the campaign, with a loan away from the Santiago Bernabeu the most logical move for all parties.

Arsenal were the club fortunate enough to secure the Norwegian’s services for what remains of the season, with that proving to be a masterstroke from Edu and Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard has really begun to settle into the Arsenal side, with his second-half performance against West Ham at the weekend testament to his huge potential.

It comes as no surprise that, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal do not want to let him go back to Madrid.

Arsenal are “so happy” with Martin Ødegaard impact on the pitch as during trainings, they will try to keep him. Arsenal will talk with Real Madrid at the end of the season, Zinedine Zidane’s future will be key to take a final decision about Ødegaard. ?? #RealMadrid #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2021

Odegaard was failing to convince Zinedine Zidane of his worth previously, so you couldn’t blame him for being concerned he wouldn’t be able to if he returned to the Bernabeu.

Zidane remaining at the club increases the likelihood of Odegaard moving to the Emirates.