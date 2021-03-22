Menu

Transfer between Manchester City and Barcelona at risk of collapse after agent changes demands

Manchester City
Posted by

According to Spanish radio programme Sin Concesiones, problems have arisen in Barcelona’s pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

Garcia to Barcelona has seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now. The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of the season, with a return to his boyhood club looking like a strong possibility.

MORE: ‘The president decided to sign Griezmann’ – Abidal was convinced Barcelona could sign Neymar until Bartomeu intervention

While Pep Guardiola can feign sadness at losing Garcia, who he has previously claimed is like a son to him, the form of John Stones and Ruben Dias will probably make him feel a lot better about matters.

Though, is Garcia actually moving to the Nou Camp, or is there still a possibility that this one falls through?

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Edwards set to bag another bargain buy for Liverpool in sensational deal
REVEALED: The huge transfer warchest Thomas Tuchel will be given to strengthen Chelsea squad
Cristiano Ronaldo knew way back in 2014 that one Arsenal player was destined for the very top

As per Sin Concesiones, it’s not as much of a done deal as many have assumed, with Garcia’s agent now raising his wage demands, which is threatening the collapse of the deal.

We’ll have to wait and see, of course, but you get the feeling that an agreement will be found between the two parties. Both will be keen to get this one over the line sooner rather than later.

More Stories Eric Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.