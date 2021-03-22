Transfer between Manchester City and Barcelona at risk of collapse after agent changes demands

According to Spanish radio programme Sin Concesiones, problems have arisen in Barcelona’s pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

Garcia to Barcelona has seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now. The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of the season, with a return to his boyhood club looking like a strong possibility.

While Pep Guardiola can feign sadness at losing Garcia, who he has previously claimed is like a son to him, the form of John Stones and Ruben Dias will probably make him feel a lot better about matters.

Though, is Garcia actually moving to the Nou Camp, or is there still a possibility that this one falls through?

?? Noticia @sinconcesiones ?? El fichaje de Eric García por el Barça se complica. Su representante, Ivan De La Peña, ha subido sus pretensiones económicas. ? Koeman sigue insistiendo en los fichajes de Wijnaldum y Memphis Depay, que están recibiendo ofertas de otros clubs. — Sin Concesiones (@sinconcesiones) March 22, 2021

As per Sin Concesiones, it’s not as much of a done deal as many have assumed, with Garcia’s agent now raising his wage demands, which is threatening the collapse of the deal.

We’ll have to wait and see, of course, but you get the feeling that an agreement will be found between the two parties. Both will be keen to get this one over the line sooner rather than later.