Barcelona’s Dest makes American football history in victory over Real Sociedad

Sergiño Dest is one of the footballers that Americans hope will guide the United States to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the 20-year-old made some history in FC Barcelona’s victory over Real Sociedad.

As Diario AS reports, Dest became the first American to score two goals in a La Liga match, which shows how far the sport has come in the United States. Dest went on to play 84 minutes and made a key pass as Barça would win 6-1.

Furthermore, Dest became only the second American to score a goal in La Liga this season as his fellow United States national team teammate Yunus Musah scored for Valencia CF this season.

Dest will now try to carry this momentum as he heads for national team duty with the United States. The Stars and Stripes will play against Jamaica and Northern Ireland during the FIFA international break as Dest tries to usher in this new era of American football.