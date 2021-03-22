Ben Chilwell hilariously trolls Chelsea teammate on Instagram after questionable photoshoot

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has ruined teammate Mason Mount in the Instagram comments section after Blues golden boy did a pretty questionable photoshoot.

Chilwell only signed for Chelsea in the summer, but with several members of the England setup already on the club’s books, he seemingly had no problem settling in and making friends.

One those players we are referring to is Mason Mount, whose meteoric rise at Stamford Bridge has earned him recognition from Gareth Southgate, with the midfielder now looking likely to start at the European Championships in the summer.

Mount has become a popular figure in the mainstream, which makes him all the more marketable and all the more likely to be given brand deals to develop his off-the-field profile.

The 22-year-old was given the opportunity to star on the front cover of ‘STYLE’ magazine, but must have been left wishing he hadn’t bothered after a cheeky comment from Chilwell rinsed him for his choice of golf club. Class!