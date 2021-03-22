Liverpool rival Manchester United and Chelsea for transfer of elite young talent

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a transfer deal for highly-rated Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old has earned the reputation for being one of the most promising young players in world football in recent times and it would be exciting to see him move to a bigger club soon to really propel him to new heights.

AS have previously linked him with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, and now Don Balon also claim he’s on Liverpool’s radar.

Camavinga could be an ideal signing to help Liverpool rebuild for the future after this difficult season, with the Reds nowhere near their best as they’ve not only failed to put up much of a fight for the title, but now also face a struggle to even get into the top four.

If Jurgen Klopp can start putting together a new generation of stars, that could help them recover again in the near future, and Camavinga is undoubtedly an elite talent who’d be worth building around.

Still, the France international will surely not be short of offers and one could imagine a move to Man Utd or Chelsea being more tempting if those clubs pip Liverpool to a place in the top four.

United also have a good record when it comes to promoting and developing youth, so it could be a good next step for Camavinga, even if they’re not the force they once were in terms of winning trophies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also looks an attractive destination after the fine start made by Thomas Tuchel since he replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

The Blues showed their ambition last summer with big moves for the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, so they could be one to watch in the race for Camavinga as well.