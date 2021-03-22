Menu

(Photo) Cardiff City star Sean Morrison shows off horror injury with bone visible – graphic content warning

WARNING: Not for the squeamish!

Cardiff City ace Sean Morrison has revealed the full extent of his gruesome ankle injury, with a bit of bone showing!

See below for an image of this truly horrible injury, which followed Morrison getting a nasty blister on his ankle during the club’s win over Swansea City…

This is definitely up there with the nastiest injuries we’ve seen.

Remarkably, Morrison was able to play on despite the severity of this injury, whilst also nursing a calf muscle strain.

