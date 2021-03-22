Chelsea handed boost as reports suggest defender now has 40% chance of staying at Stamford Bridge

According to recent European reports, Chelsea defender Emerson has a 40% chance of staying with the Blues, despite being relentlessly linked with a move back to Italy.

Emerson, 26, joined Chelsea in 2018 following a £18m move from AS Roma.

Since joining the Blues, Emerson has struggled to nail down a first-team place, with former manager Frank Lampard favouring the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell and Reece James instead.

The main driving force behind the suggestions Emerson could leave Chelsea is the fact his deal expires in 18-months time.

However, despite only making 68 appearances, in all competitions since joining three-years ago, Emerson has seen a recent upturn in playing time after being named in current manager Thomas Tuchel’s last two matches.

Although speculation linking the full-back with a return to Italy to join either Juventus or Inter Milan has not totally died down, it has definitely cooled.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness), who claim that although both Italian sides remain interested in the Brazilian, Emerson could still stay in London.

In fact, the outlet goes as far as to list percentages of what could happen to Emerson during the summer transfer window.

GDS report that the full-back has a 30% chance of joining Juventus, a 30% chance of joining ‘other’, presumably Inter Milan, and a 40% chance of remaining with the Blues.