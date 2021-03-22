REVEALED: The huge transfer warchest Thomas Tuchel will be given to strengthen Chelsea squad

Roman Abramovich will give Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel €200M to spend in the summer transfer window, according to claims made by Don Balon.

Chelsea made heavy investment into the squad last summer, but with Frank Lampard unable to get the best out of his players, they haven’t fully been able to reap the rewards for that – until now.

Tuchel has turned Chelsea into one of the toughest teams in Europe, with the Blues making light work of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Abramovich must be able to sense that something special is happening at Stamford Bridge, so it’s no surprise he’s reportedly keen to open his chequebook once again.

As per Don Balon, Abramovich will give Tuchel €200M to play with this summer, which is more than enough to sign a superstar striker and strengthen the defensive personnel.

Tuchel will be allowed to add the finishing touches to his squad ahead of a Premier League title charge next term, which ought to frighten the life out of the rest of the division…