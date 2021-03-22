Menu

David Beckham brings sons to latest Inter Miami training session; shows frustration ahead of MLS season

Inter Miami
Posted by

The Major League Soccer season begins next month. After being away from his club, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is back in South Florida; however, the former footballer has company this time. 

Beckham spent some time away after a busy off-season with Inter Miami as he took a more hands-on role with the club. Nonetheless, the 45-year-old is back, and as the Daily Mail reports, Beckham brought his teenage kids to watch the training session.

Inter Miami’s co-owner decided to sit away from his sons. Beckham can be seen in various photos wandering around and observing the training session. At one point, the co-owner is standing next to the new manager Phil Neville. Meanwhile, Beckham’s sons were more casual about their scouting of the team.

Over the last few months, Beckham brought in a new sporting director in Chris Henderson and manager Neville. After stepping aside in the club’s inauguration season, Beckham decided to bring in people he trust.

