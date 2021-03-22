Fan-favourite worried Man United are forcing him out of the club amid summer transfer concerns

Manchester United’s popular defender Eric Bailly is reportedly concerned the Red Devils’ hierarchy are going to force him out of the club once the summer transfer window opens.

READ MORE: Player unhappy since leaving West Ham in January transfer window

Bailly, 26, joined United in 2016 under the guidance of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Following his £18m move from Spanish side Villarreal, Bailly has grown to become of the club’s most popular players.

Despite enduring several periods of absence through injury, Bailly has generally performed very well whenever handed first-team opportunities.

However, worryingly, according to a recent report from Sky Sports, the flamboyant Ivorian defender is becoming increasingly concerned that the club is only prepared to extend his current deal to push his value up ahead of the summer window.

Sky Sports claim to have spoken to one of Bailly’s close friends, who said: “Eric loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

“But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough.

“He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole.

“He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench.”

Bailly’s contract is set to expire in less than 18-months time and with Solskjaer clearly preferring Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, it’s understandable why the 26-year-old would feel aggrieved.

Nevertheless, after becoming a hit among the Old Trafford faithful, if these claims are anything to go by, fans will undoubtedly be worried they could lose a real dressing room favourite.